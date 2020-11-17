Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Celeb Pick Predictions presented by Arby's

Posted: Nov 17, 2020

**NOTE: The predictions and thoughts listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**


"He’s as versatile and athletic as it gets and is a STUD. Plus, this guy knows how to play in Ohio. Just imagine the guards running the floor with a productive player like him—It can be exciting. He’ll bring electricity to Cleveland!"



"I know it is a bit of a leap, but I had to put a Wildcat in there. If he can expand the range on his jumper, he could be a special player. He is athletic as anyone in the Draft and really gets after it on defense, he’s a complete player."


2020 Draft, Celeb Pick Prediction

