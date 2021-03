In this week's episode: Tim Alcorn and Jim Chones are joined by Mike Synder to celebrate the original voice of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Joe Tait, who passed away at the age of 83 last Wednesday. The crew is also joined by a former intern, now radio play-by-play announcer of the Chicago Bulls, Chuck Swirsky as well as Canton Charger play-by-play announcer Scott Zurilla to share their stories of Joe.