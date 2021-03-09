CavsHQ -- Celebrating Women's History Month with Lindsay Gottlieb

In this week's episode: Tim Alcorn and Jim Chones celebrate Women's History Month as they are joined by Cavaliers assistant coach Lindsay Gottlieb to discuss International Women's Day, the Cavaliers EmpowHer group, and our upcoming Women who Rock Night at the Fieldhouse. The crew has a special Legends Chair guest, as Bobby Harris of Cleveland’s own The Dazz band joins the show to discuss their hit “Let it Whip” which is featured on the Cavaliers Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Spotify playlist.