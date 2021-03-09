Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

CavsHQ -- Celebrating Women's History Month with Lindsay Gottlieb

Presented by Sherwin-Williams
Lindsay Gottlieb
Jason Miller/Getty Images
Posted: Mar 08, 2021

In this week's episode: Tim Alcorn and Jim Chones celebrate Women's History Month as they are joined by Cavaliers assistant coach Lindsay Gottlieb to discuss International Women's Day, the Cavaliers EmpowHer group, and our upcoming Women who Rock Night at the Fieldhouse. The crew has a special Legends Chair guest, as Bobby Harris of Cleveland’s own The Dazz band joins the show to discuss their hit “Let it Whip” which is featured on the Cavaliers Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Spotify playlist.

Tags
Gottlieb, Lindsay, Cavaliers, CavsHQ, Tim Alcorn, Jim Chones

Related Content

Gottlieb, Lindsay

Cavaliers

CavsHQ

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter