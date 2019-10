The Cavaliers flagship show returned on Tuesday, October 8 on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Cavaliers Radio Network.

In the latest episode of CavsHQ, hosts John Michael and Rafa Hernandez-Brito join Cavs legend Campy Russell and Cavs.com's Joe Gabriele to touch on the preseason and the new look roster.

