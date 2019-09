The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ presented by AT&T, returned on Monday, September 23 on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Cavaliers Radio Network.

In the first episode of the season, hosts John Michael and Rafa Hernandez-Brito reminisce on the late Fred McLeod and discuss the reopening of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with Cavs CEO Len Komoroski.

Listen to more here: CavsHQ Archive