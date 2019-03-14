The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ presented by AT&T, returned on Wednesday, March 13 on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Cavaliers Radio Network.

In this episode, hosts Cayleigh Griffin and Mike Syner are joined by Cavs radio play-by-play announcer, John Michael, on the road from Orlando to discuss the Wine & Gold's recent road trip.

Plus, Cavs' in-arena host, Ahmaad Crump, is on to talk about his role with the organization and the upcoming home games at The Q.

