The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ presented by AT&T, returned on Monday, October 15 on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.

In this episode of CavsHQ, hosts Rafa Hernandez-Brito and John Michael are joined by Cavs.com Managing Editor Joe Gabriele and Raptors analyst Jack Armstrong as they preview the Cavs' season opener against Toronto this Wednesday night in The 6ix.

Listen to more here: CavsHQ Archive