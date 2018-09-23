CavsHQ - September 23, 2018

The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ, returned on Sunday, September 23 on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.

On this episode of CavsHQ, hosts John Michael and Rafa Hernandez-Brito discuss the upcoming Cavs season as well as the Browns' recent win alongside Cavs.com Managing Editor Joe Gabriele. Senior Vice President of facilities, Antony Bonavita, also joined the program to give an update on The Q Transformation.

