CavsHQ - September 9, 2018

The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ, returned on Sunday, September 9 on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.

Listen to tonight's Cavs HQ as hosts Mike Snyder and Scott Zurilla chat with Director of Gaming Operations for Cavs Legion Anthony Muraco, who talks about the recently completed 2k season and what is ahead for next year. Cleveland Monsters' play by play man Tony Brown also visits to talk about their upcoming season.

