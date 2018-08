The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ, returned on Sunday, August 5 on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.

Listen to Sunday's episode of CavsHQ as host Rafa Hernandez-Brito sits down with the first Hispanic NBA player, Butch Lee, as well as Lee's teammates at Marquette, Jim Boylan and Jim Chones.

Listen to more here: CavsHQ Archive