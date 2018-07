The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ, returned on Sunday, July 22 on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.

Listen to Sunday's episode of CavsHQ as hosts Fred McLeod and Scott Zurilla discuss the Cavs' success during Summer League alongside Cavs legend Jim Chones.

