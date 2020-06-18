The Cava-List: One-Hit Wonders

Calendar Guys 1 of 11 A player doesn’t have to stick around long enough to reach the record books to impact an NBA franchise. Some make a big dent in a small time. It’s been said that the flame that burns twice as bright burns half as long. And then others, to be honest, are infamous for how little they accomplished. Today’s Cava-List has a little bit of both. This past week, Cavs.com visited with Anderson Varejao – who spent 12 ½ seasons in Cleveland. But they can’t all live the long-term success story that the Wild Thing did. Instead, here’s a look at some Cavalier short-timers and what they accomplished during their brief windows wearing the Wine & Gold …

Feel the Magic 2 of 11 Speaking of Andy, let’s start with a deal that came about in the Magic Kingdom. Tony Battie, acquired in a trade with Boston the previous season, played 50 games for Cleveland in 2003-04. But after Carlos Boozer’s shocking free agent departure that summer, the Cavs – trying to build around a young LeBron James – sent him to Orlando – trying to build around a young Dwight Howard. In the deal – Battie and two second rounders – the Cavaliers landed Drew Gooden and Anderson Varejao. Gooden played 292 regular season games and 33 Playoff contests for Cleveland, averaging double-figure scoring every year. Varejao, the top pick of the second round in 2004, was a franchise cornerstone for over a decade, playing 591 regular season games, 71 in the postseason. The Magic later traded one of those second-round picks back to the Cavaliers and it turned out to be another one-season wonder – 7-2 Lithuanian big man Martynas Andriuskevicius (2005-06, 6 games) who had more letters in his last name (15) than combined minutes (9), rebounds (4) and points (0) accumulated in the NBA.

Match Game 3 of 11 There have been some impressive sets of twins in NBA history. Tom and Dick Van Arsdale, Marcus and Markieff Morris, Horace and Harvey Grant, Brook and Robin Lopez. The Wine & Gold don’t have a set quite that impressive, but the Graham twins both spent time in Cleveland during distinctly different eras of Cavaliers basketball. Stephen Graham played 13 games with Cleveland during the team’s ascension in 2005-06; Joey Graham played 39 games for the Cavs during a rough stretch in 2010-11.

Iron Men 3 4 of 11 There’s this trio of Cavaliers who only played a single season in Cleveland. And the team definitely got its money’s worth. Rugged forward Clarence Weatherspoon went 82-for-82 in 2000-01, averaging 11.3ppg in his single season. The other two players spent time as D-I college hoops head coaches – Kevin Ollie, who suited up for all 82 in 2003-04 and Thunder Dan Majerle, who went the distance in 1995-96. Honorable mention to Mike Bratz, who played 80 games in 1980-81 and Jarrett Jack, who did 80 in 2013-14.

Microwaveable 5 of 11 The 2011-12 Cavaliers didn’t have much offensive firepower outside of Antawn Jamison. So when the squad signed journeyman guard Lester Hudson to a 10-day deal, what did they have to lose? Hudson played 13 games for the Wine & Gold, but he left a mark and provided a bright spot in an otherwise dismal season – going nuts over a four-game stretch, netting at least 20 points off the bench in three of them and averaging 23.3ppg during the run. The Cavs were searching for offensive weapons off the bench as they charged towards their first postseason in eight years when they traded Mike Wilks to Seattle in exchange for Ronald “Flip” Murray. The veteran quickly became a fan favorite, averaging 13.5ppg in 28 regular season games, 8.1 in the Playoffs.

Laugh Track 6 of 11 Every team needs a little bit of levity. And the Cavaliers had two of the league’s true characters in single seasons. Naturally, both went on to careers in broadcasting after their playing days. Scott Williams, who won three Championships with the Bulls in the early 90s, played 19 games for the Cavs in 2004-05 before calling it quits. He would eventually join Michael Reghi on the TV broadcast in 2005-06. Scott Pollard picked a good season to join the Cavaliers – playing 24 games and averaging 1.0ppg during the franchise’s first Finals run in 2006-07. Pollard, known for his wild changes of hairstyle, would often commandeer the driver’s microphone on the team bus and act as tour guide.

Heavy Hitters 7 of 11 The Cavaliers have had some Hall of Famers – or guys definitely on the fringe – roll through town for an abbreviated stint. Dwyane Wade was rock-solid in 46 games in 2017-18 before being traded back to the Heat, where he’d close out his HOF career. Former No. 1 overall pick and league MVP Derrick Rose was with Cleveland that same season, playing in 16 games before suffering an ankle injury. The acquisition of two-time All-Star Luol Deng marked the end of an odd 24-game stint by Andrew Bynum in 2013-14. Deng would go on to play in 40 games for Cleveland. Shaquille O’Neal never found a comfortable nickname in Cleveland and his one-year stint was underwhelming in 2009-10 – playing in 53 regular season contests, averaging 12.0ppg. He wasn’t much of a factor in 11 postseason contests, either, averaging 11.5ppg.

Yeoman's Work 8 of 11 In terms of honorable mention – here’s a trio of players who aren’t flashy but were just … well, darn good in their single season on the North Coast. Matt Harpring played in 56 games with Cleveland during some rough times, but still averaged 11.1ppg and played dogged defense while providing veteran leadership to a team in desperate need of it. The two other guys in this entry played in the same season – the Cavaliers’ 2017-18 Finals run. Jeff Green played in 78 regular season games and 22 postseason contests – averaging 10.8ppg and guiding the development of a young Cedi Osman. Jose Calderon played in 57 regular season games and 13 in the Playoffs – compiling a 25-10 record as a starter overall.

Movin' On Up 9 of 11 There are guys who spent just a single season in Cleveland – then found greener pastures elsewhere, if such a thing exists. Drafted in the second round out of North Carolina, Danny Green played just 20 games with Cleveland as a rookie in 2009-10. The sharp-shooter and defensive stalwart has since won two titles – with San Antonio in 2014 and the Raptors last year. Shaun Livingston’s career looked to be almost over after suffering a devastating knee injury, but the Cavaliers signed him just before Christmas in 2012 – and he played 49 games with Cleveland to end the season. Of course, the lithe point guard proceeded to win three World Championships with Golden State, defeating the team that resuscitated his career on all three occasions. The Cavaliers drafted Kevin Johnson with the 7th overall pick in 1987, but after 52 games playing behind Mark Price, was sent to Phoenix as the crown jewel of the Larry Nance trade. Both teams came out of the deal completely happy. Nance retired a Cavs franchise legend and Johnson made three NBA All-Star appearances and was later elected mayor in Sacramento.

Bad Break 10 of 11 Andrew Bogut has posted plenty of accomplishments over the years. No. 1 overall pick in 2005. Blocked shots leader in 2011. Two-time member of the league’s All-Defensive Team. World Champion with the Warriors in 2015. But in Cleveland, Bogut will be known for one thing: His one minute of work in one game of action back in 2016-17. Signed as a free agent in early March of that season, the veteran center was considered perhaps the missing piece to repeat as World Champs. Instead, he broke his left leg exactly 56 seconds into his debut, sidelining him for the season.