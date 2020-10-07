The Cava-List: Numbers Game

Playing the Numbers

The Cavaliers downtown mini-bubble wrapped up last week and the team (along with Cavs.com) will be focusing on the 2020 NBA Draft in the coming weeks leading up to November 18.

While we gear up for the big night – with the Wine & Gold holding the No. 5 overall pick for the second straight season – here’s a little Cava-List to get you through the rest of the week before the Browns and Colts square off on Sunday.

Normally, I don’t like to write the words “me” or “I” when publishing as Joe Gabriele on the website, but today we’re going to examine the franchise’s uniform number history, and this story definitely affects which way it’s going to go. Enough time has passed.

I have screwed up many times over my 18 seasons with the Cavaliers. This is one of them.

In 2013, I decided to write a feature – similar to today’s Cava-List – focused on uniform numbers from the past. My mistake was choosing to select “the best” player to ever wear every number.

Getting to No. 22 was easy.

Unsure as to what the organization’s attitude was towards LeBron James – then still with the Miami Heat after an … uh … interesting departure in 2010 – I chose Tyron Corbin as the greatest No. 23 in team history.

The piece wasn’t up an hour on Cavs.com before the local and national media had pounced on us. Even Dwyane Wade weighed in on social media.

Luckily, Cavs.com is on the Internet and no one had to scream: “Stop the presses!” Early that evening, I quickly swapped Tyron Corbin – who played 86 solid outings for the Cavs back in the mid-to-late-80s – for King James, re-published the list, and everything was everything.

To me, the greatest irony of the story was that I was actually one of LeBron’s biggest defenders when he left. I told anyone who’d listen that it was as if he was going to college and would eventually return.

It all worked out in the end. I still have my job and me and Numeral 23 are cool. I hope he wins his fourth ring over the next week or so.

Please forgive the long-winded intro.

Today’s Cava-List will look at some uniform number odds and ends over the history of the franchise – from No. 0 (Kevin Love) to No. 99 (Jae Crowder). And I’ll do my best to avoid ranking the guys, except to say – with respect to John Morton, Carl Thomas, Derek Anderson, Rod Higgins, Gary Freeman, Mike Bratz, Bruce Flowers, Rowland Garrett and yes, Tyron Corbin – that LeBron James was the best Cavalier to ever wear uniform No. 23.

Glad to get that off my chest …