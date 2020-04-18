The Cava-List: 2016 Finals, It's the Little Things

It All Adds Up 1 of 7 That headline is kind of misleading, actually. There are no ‘little things’ on a stage as big as the NBA Finals. And certainly not as big as the 2016 Finals were – pitting Cleveland’s Big Three on a mission to avenge 50 years of misery against the most accomplished regular season squad in NBA history (and reigning Champs). If you’re engrossed in the weeklong re-airing of that epic seven-game series on FSO this week, you’ve seen how crucial every possession, every 50-50 ball, every inch of floor matter when it comes to the Whole Enchilada. So as we close out the first week of Cava-Lists, here’s a list of ‘little things’ that added up to the biggest moment in franchise history, allowed the Wine & Gold to do something that’s never been done before and, in the end, killed Cleveland’s curse ...

Talk to the Handy 2 of 7 Phil Handy, now an assistant coach with the Lakers after winning another title on the Raptors bench last season, was a key player development coach with the 2015-16 Cavaliers – working very closely with Kyrie Irving but essentially the entire team. He was a fixture working guys out hard during pregame. He’s also an Oakland native, and after taking heat from his hometown buddies after the Game 1 shellacking, had all he could take following the Warriors’ 33-point lambasting in Game 2. And he let the team know about it in a profanity-laced diatribe in the Oracle Arena after. ”(It was) something we all knew, that we had to play harder,” Ty Lue said the following day. “Just had to continue to compete for 48 minutes, not one quarter, not a quarter-and-a-half. What he said was right on. The guys accepted that, they understood it and we just moved on." Cleveland went 4-1 the rest of the way.

It's Gonna Be a Great Year 3 of 7 Yeah, he rattled off a list of different movies, but there’s one that just seemed perfect for the Cleveland vs. The World situation. At the podium after winning Game 7, LeBron was asked about the calm that he seemed to have going into the pressure-packed situation. ”I can sit up here and say -- I don't know if it was ‘The Godfather,’ I don't know if it was ‘Couples Retreat’ that I watched, I don't know if it was ‘Ocean's 11, 12, and 13,’ I don't know if it was the ‘Revenge of the Nerds’ that I watched. I really don't know.” There’s just something satisfying about picturing Numeral 23 being inspired by Gilbert, Lewis and Tri-Lamda taking down the Alpha Betas.

Sevens Are Wild 4 of 7 Both Iman Shumpert and J.R. Smith arrived in early January 2015 and both had plenty of postseason moments in the spotlight. J.R. set the Wine & Gold’s playoff three-point shooting mark in his first Playoff run with Cleveland and broke it the following year. Fans sometimes forget how vital Shump was in the Cavs’ previous postseason run – staring the last 16 games of the Playoffs, including all six against Golden State. Both had huge huge moments in Game 7. With just over seven minutes to play before half, Shumpert drilled a three-pointer and was fouled by Shaun Livingston, giving the Cavs a two-point lead and keeping them connected. J.R. did his damage right on the other end of intermission. Golden State led by seven at half, but Smith hit a jumper to start the scoring for Cleveland. The Warriors would eventually build a quick eight-point lead, 54-46, and looked like they were ready to start pulling away. But 'Swish' drilled two straight triples, picked Klay Thompson’s pocket on the very next possession and fed ahead to Kyrie Irving, who scored on a layup to tie the game at 54. The rest, as they say, is history.

Straight Cash 5 of 7 It was a trick Ty Lue learned from Doc Rivers in Boston, but after Game 5’s win in Oakland, the Cavs coach asked for players and personnel to pitch in $100 apiece and placed the cash in a ceiling panel above the coach’s office – to be picked up after the squad returned (and won) Game 7 at Oracle Arena. The Wine & Gold took care of business in Game 6 and came back for the cash three days later.

Guard Duty 6 of 7 Two reserve guards who didn’t see much action during the series both had big/small moments in the Cavs big Game 6 win. Dahntay Jones, a 12-year veteran who was signed on the final day of the regular season, scored five quick points just before intermission, grabbed a big defensive board and caused Draymond Green to commit his third personal foul. Mo Williams, who was an All-Star with the Wine & Gold in 2009, drilled both shots he attempted that night, including a sweet baseline teardrop late in the first half to put Cleveland up 19.

Road Warriors 7 of 7 The Cavaliers had to win at least one game in Oakland to win the NBA title. Instead they won two games over a six-day span in a gym that hosted just two regular season losses all year in 2016. With the 2015 and 2016 Playoff runs combined, the Cavaliers were 14-7. The year they won the title, Cleveland clinched each series on the road and the Finals marked 25 consecutive postseason series in which LeBron James won at least one game. That year’s Game 7 was the 19th in NBA history. The last time a team claimed the Championship on the road was 1978 – with the Bullets winning in Seattle. That victory was also the 100th playoff win in Cavaliers franchise history.