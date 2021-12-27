Movin' On Up

Cavs Continue Winning Ways as Calendar Year Comes to a Close

If you’re a fan who’s old enough, you can remember most – or maybe all – of the Cavaliers eras of ascendence: the Miracle of Richfield team, Lenny Wilkens’ supremely talented squads of the late-80s and early-90s, the LeBron years.

And like any great era, there was both a rise and a fall.

Bill Fitch’s Miracle group was built from the ground up as an expansion team and finished two games under .500 in 1974-75. Early the next season, they traded for Nate Thurmond – and everything changed from there. Lenny’s squad lost 51 games in 1986-87 and didn’t get past the First Round until the 1992 postseason. Cleveland finished 12 games under .500 in LeBron’s rookie year and dropped six of its last 10 to miss the Playoffs again in his second season.

The current Cavaliers have a long way to go to be mentioned alongside those teams. But their bright young stars only seem to be getting better and their system – bolstered by the Christmas Day contract extension of Coach J.B. Bickerstaff – looks built for sustainable success.

Right now, we’re living through the “fun” time in a franchise’s life cycle. After averaging exactly 20 wins per season over the last three years, we can all attest that losing sucks. And stacking up regular season wins – while a preferred alternative – comes with weighty expectations. Victories seem humdrum; losses seem cataclysmic.

So, if and when we look back to tell the story about the rise of the current Cavaliers team, how will it be told?

The young Cavaliers -- winners of 11 of their last 14, all by double-digits -- have gotten the league's attention of late.

David Liam Kyle via Getty Images

This group of Cavaliers is unlike any other in the team’s history. And right now, they’re unlike any team in the Association. The league is finally paying attention to the Wine & Gold, but they haven’t figured out how to beat them.

The Raptors were a decimated squad when they rolled in on Sunday night, but Cleveland was also down three starters – Evan Mobley, Jarett Allen and Isaac Okoro – and still throttled Toronto by 45 points at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. It was a perfect microcosm of the young season. Regardless of the score, the opponent or the combination on the floor, Cleveland does not let up.

In the victory, the Cavaliers handed out a season-high 39 assists and canned a season-best 22 three-pointers. The team’s 118 points through three quarters was the largest outburst through 36 minutes in franchise history.

During the Cavs recent run – winning 11 of their last 14 – they’re beating teams by an average of 22.3 points per.

And what makes it sustainable is that J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad is doing it the right way on both ends.

They’re a squad that preaches unselfishness and that’s exactly what they’ve accomplished – with even scoring on an almost nightly basis. The Cavs are third in total assists (840) and assists-per-game (25.5) in the East, second in assists-to-field-goal makes (.640).

They’re one of three teams – along with Golden State and Brooklyn – to have a 20-point scorer in every game this season, yet have only had a player top the 30-point mark on four occasions – Darius Garland in back-to-back games in earlier this month, the 37-point eruption by Ricky Rubio in New York and Collin Sexton’s 33-point effort in the home opener.

"If we get somebody new or somebody goes down and it’s next man up, J.B. always brings us together and not only explains our roles but what our expectations are out of guys," said Kevin Love, following Sunday’s win. “On the bench (tonight) I said, ‘Let’s get everybody into the scoring column.’ And we did that. It’s a beautiful thing to see everybody score, everybody sharing the ball. I’ll bet we’re right up there with teams that share the ball the most, because we have our terminology and words we live by – and ‘ONE MORE’ is something that we continue to preach.”

Bickerstaff has also preached toughness, and the proof is in the pudding for Cleveland – which leads the Eastern Conference in scoring defense – allowing just 101.3ppg, holding 15 opponents under the century mark this year.

"We have a great thing going on in the locker room. Everybody wants everybody else to succeed."

The Cavs rank fourth in the NBA in contested shots per game (53.2) and have held foes to less than 25 percent shooting from deep seven times this year, including Sunday night’s win.

Nearly every button Coach Bickerstaff has pushed this season has paid off to perfection. Kevin Love has flourished off the bench and again as a starter. Dean Wade has been outstanding as a starter or a reserve. Cedi Osman is having a career year. Denzel Valentine has responded well every time his number’s been called – nearly doubling-up off the bench on Sunday. Put Tacko Fall in the starting lineup? He grabs a career-high 10 rebounds.

"The big thing for us is being high-character guys," said Lauri Markkanen, who registered his sixth 20-point game of the season on Sunday. “And we have a great thing going on in the locker room. Everybody wants everybody else to succeed. We’re just lucky to be in this position – where we have something this good going, on and off the court. Our style of basketball is we compete hard, and we play unselfish basketball. And as long as you do something good for someone else, you can’t be wrong.”

The Cavaliers brass and Coach Bickerstaff bucked the NBA’s small-ball trend this year and have become the league’s best feel-good story in the process. A young team that does it the right way. They’ve got a long way to go – passing the season’s halfway point midway through an upcoming West Coast trip – but there’s nothing to suggest they’ll pull off the gas any time soon, especially as they continue to get healthy again.

"In my first year, (Coach Bickerstaff) was always in my ear, (saying): ‘It’s gonna get better.’ So I stuck with it. I kept talking to him and – Hey: it’s getting better!" smiled Darius Garland, after posting his fourth straight 20-point outing in Sunday’s win. “He’s like a father figure to all of us. You can always go talk to him, even if it’s not about basketball. That’s one thing I love about him – he’s super-cool off the court, so easy to talk to. And like I’ve said: We all love him.”

There’s something unique brewing in Cleveland right now. This is a group that plays for one another’s success, for team success. It’s a group that loves each other.

If you don’t see that, you’re not watching. And if you’re not watching, you’re missing out on the building blocks a big era in Cavaliers basketball.