By the Numbers: The Long Haul

Check out some numerical notations from the Wine & Gold's upcoming six-game road trip.

2 … teams the Cavs will play from the Central Division (Chicago and Detroit). This is the second time Cleveland is playing Chicago and the third time playing Detroit.

10:28 … time left in the fourth quarter against Memphis when Cleveland went on a 33-14 run to close the game and beat the Grizzlies, 114-107, on December 20.

10 … blocks the Cavaliers had in the game against the Grizzlies on December 20. That total is the team’s highest to date this season.

2-0 … was Cleveland’s home record to start the season after a 117-111 triumph over the Bulls on October 30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

1 … time that Cleveland will wear its Classic Edition jersey this trip (January 14 against the Clippers). Los Angeles will also be wearing its Classic Jersey that night.

257 … career points Tristan Thompson has scored against the Detroit Pistons in 29 career games.

18.1 … points per game Kevin Love has scored at Staples Center through 15 career games played there.

33 … points is the largest margin of victory the Cavs have had over the Denver Nuggets. Cleveland won that matchup 124-91 in Cleveland on March 21, 2016.

154 … points scored by the Cavaliers in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on January 29, 1980. This total number is the most points Cleveland has ever scored in a game in franchise history.

250 … times the Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls have met. This is the second most head-to-head meetings in franchise history (CLE and BOS have played 258 times).

3 … times that Cedi Osman has scored in double figures in his career against the Denver Nuggets (in four total meetings).