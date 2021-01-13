By the Numbers: Three Weeks In

The first three weeks of the new NBA season have been coming at us at a fast and furious pace. Now that the Cavs have a well needed and deserved two days off, let's look at some notable numbers from the team's first 12 games.

36.0 ... minutes Isaac Okoro has played per game this season. This is most among current NBA rookies.

1 … the number of Cavaliers who have gone at least 7-7 from the floor and 4-4 from behind the arc in the same game - that was Larry Nance Jr. last Thursday against Memphis.

11 … consecutive double-doubles that Andre Drummond has recorded to start the season. This mark is one short of his career-high of 12 double-doubles to start a season.

104.0 … points the Cavaliers are allowing per game. This is the lowest mark in the NBA, as no other team allows less than 105.5 points per game.

155 … consecutive games Collin Sexton played in to start his NBA career. This streak, however, came to an end last Thursday.

2 … players that lead the league in defensive statistics: Andre Drummond leads the NBA in rebounds per game (15.1); Larry Nance Jr. leads the league in steals per game (2.4).

4 … games the Cavs have held their opponent to under 100 points.

3 … straight games the Damyean Dotson has handed out six-plus assists. He has 20 assists and just two turnovers over that span.

8 … times this season the Wine & Gold have recorded 10-plus steals. This has already passed the total from last season (7).

121 … points the Cavs scored in the first game of the season. This mark is the Wine & Gold's third-highest mark for a season opener and the most ever in a home opener.

9 … players in NBA history that have 13,000 points, 7,000 rebounds, and 1,000 made three-pointers. Kevin Love joined that list on December 26.

1 … Cavalier to record a 24-point, 24-rebound double-double in team history - Andre Drummond. He did so by recording 26 points and 24 rebounds against the Bucks on Saturday. This is the franchise's first 20/20 outing since Anderson Varejao on Jan. 31, 2012.