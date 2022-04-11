By The Numbers, presented by Betway- Recapping the Regular Season:

22 ... games that this year’s Cavaliers team improved over last year’s, the second-biggest season-to-season jump in franchise history.

2 … players this season who averaged at least 14.0 points, 8.0 boards, 1.5 blocks while shooting better than 50 percent from the floor – Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley and Utah’s Rudy Gobert.

46, 81 … points that the Cavaliers scored in the first quarter against Milwaukee in the season finale and points scored in the first half of an early-December win over Sacramento – both tying team records.

26-6 … Cavaliers record this when Jarrett Allen notches a double-double..

2 … players in the NBA this season who averaged at least 19.0 points and 7.0 assists while shooting at least 46 percent from the floor – Darius Garland and last season’s MVP, Nikola Jokic. .

105.7 … points per game that the Wine and Gold allowed this year, good for 5th-best in the NBA.

35 … games in which Evan Mobley has blocked at least two shots – tops among all rookies – including 20 with two, 10 with three, four with four and a five-swat effort in early December against Chicago.

7 … games this season that Jarrett Allen shot better than 90 percent from the floor, including four games in which he didn’t miss a shot.

29 … different starting lineups that J.B. Bickerstaff has had to use this season.

173 … three-pointers that Kevin Love has drilled off the bench this season – most ever by a Cavaliers reserve and second-best mark for all NBA reserves this season.

8-2 … Cavaliers head-to-head record against the league’s Northwest Division this year, including a perfect 5-0 mark on those teams’ home floor.

29 … occasions that Darius Garland has doubled-up this season – tied for 4th best in the league among post-assists double-doubles – after combining for seven in his first two years..

.875 … Cavs win percentage against Central Division foes (7-1) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this season.

115 … shots that Evan Mobley blocked this year, tops among all rookies and one of just nine players in the league with triple-figure swats.

20 … victories that the Cavaliers notched over .500 teams this season.

2 … Jarrett Allen’s league ranking in field goal percentage (.677) this season, tops in the Eastern Conference.

1 … Evan Mobley’s ranks among all-rookies in field goal percentage (.508) and double-doubles (20), along with blocks (1.63), rebounds (8.3) and blocked shots (1.63) per game.

11 … games that the Cavaliers’ bench combined for at least 50 points – led by a 71-point effort in Sunday’s home win over Milwaukee.

36, 51, 24, 30 … games this season, respectively, that Darius Garland has led the team in scoring, assists, steals and minutes.

11-5 … Cavaliers record this year with the starting lineup of Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

13 … double-doubles that Darius Garland piled up after the All-Star Break, averaging 25.5 points and 10.1 assists over that 20-game span.