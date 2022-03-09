By The Numbers, presented by Betway- The Home Stretch:

1 ... Cavaliers’ NBA ranking in scoring defense – allowing just 103.5 points per game.

.677 … Jarrett Allen’s field goal percentage this year, tops in the Eastern Conference and second in the NBA only behind Rudy Gobert.

14 … games this season that Evan Mobley has blocked at least three shots, including four games with four blocks and a five-swat outing against the Bulls.

.576 … Cavaliers winning percentage against Western Conference teams this season.

26-6 … Cavaliers record this season when Jarrett Allen notches a double-double.

12 … games this year that Kevin Love has scored at least 20 points off the bench, with nine double-doubles in the mix.

.880 … Wine & Gold’s winning percentage (22-3) in the games in which they’ve held an opponent under the century mark.

15 … games this season that Evan Mobley has led the Cavaliers in blocked shots.

19 … games this season in which Darius Garland has posted a point-assist double-double, 3rd-best in the Eastern Conference.

.687 … Cavaliers winning percentage this year with the starting five of Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

2 … players in the NBA averaging at least 19.0 points and 7.0 assists while shooting at least 46 percent from the floor, Darius Garland and Denver’s Nikola Jokic.

20 … charges taken by Kevin Love this season – tops on the Cavaliers and 4th-best in the NBA.

21.5, 8.5 … Lauri Markkanen’s scoring and rebounding averages over his last two outings.

6 … games this season that Darius Garland has topped the 30-point mark, including his career-best 41-point eruption on Tuesday night in Indy.

1 … Evan Mobley’s ranking among all rookies in blocks (95), blocks (1.67) and rebounds (8.2) per game and double-doubles (17).

8 … games this year that Cedi Osman has topped the 20-point mark this year.