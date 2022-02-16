By The Numbers, presented by Betway: All-Star Edition:

4 ... Members of the Cavaliers that will participate in All-Star Weekend- Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Isaac Okoro.

3 … Times that Cleveland has hosted the NBA All-Star Game. Cleveland has been the host city during the NBA's 35th season (1981), 50th season (1997), and 75th season (2022).

1 … Player to ever record a triple-double in the All-Star Game, the great Michael Jorden in 1997 with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

3 … teams of three players make up the new format of the Skill Competition. Three Cavaliers (Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley) will take on three Antetokounmpo brothers (Giannis and Thanasis from the Bucks and Alex of Raptors 905) and three rookies (Cade Cunningham from Detroit, Josh Giddey from Oklahoma City, and Scottie Barnes from Toronto).

7 … Cleveland icons taking part in the Celebrity Game: former Cavaliers Anderson Varejo, Daniel Gibson, Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins; Mayor Jusin Bibb; Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett; recording artist Machine Gun Kelly.

3,000,000 … dollars in programming and support to the Greater Cleveland and HBCU communities will be provided from the NBA and NBA Players Association over All-Star Weekend.

750,000 … combined dollars that will awarded to two beneficiaries through the All-Star Game. Team LeBron is playing for the Kent State I Promise Scholars Program while Team Durant is playing for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

75 … players will be honored at halftime of the All-Star Game in recognition of being named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.