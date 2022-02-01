By the Numbers presented by Betway

.733 ... Cavaliers winning percentage in January, posting an 11-4 mark – eclipsed in the East this month only by the Sixers (12-3).

.857 … Cavaliers winning percentage at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in January, going 6-1. .

2 … NBA players in the month of January who averaged at least 20 points and 10 rebounds – James Harden and Darius Garland (20.4ppg, 10.2apg).

.439 … field goal percentage opponents shot against the Cavaliers this month, with Cleveland holding six of its foes under the century mark over that span.

15.7, 8.0 … Evan Mobley’s scoring and rebounding averages in 15 outings this month – doubling-up in three of those games and netting double-figure scoring in all but one.

9 … double-doubles that Jarrett Allen tallied in January, with the Wine and Gold going 9-1 in those contests.

300 … career games that Cedi Osman has now played as a Cavalier – leading both teams with a career-high 12 assists in his first start of the season to mark the occasion.

7 … games this month that Evan Mobley blocked at least two shots.

6 … games this month that Evan Mobley has handed out at least three assists.

14.1 … points per game Lauri Markkanen was averaging through the first 11 games of the month before spraining his right ankle – shooting 51 percent from the floor, 44 percent from deep and 90 percent from the stripe over that span.

10 … games this month that Kevin Love has notched double-figure scoring off the bench, doubling-up in two of them – averaging 13.5ppg with three 20-point games in the mix.

6 … games this month, of his 12 appearances off the bench, that Cedi Osman posted double-digit scoring.

8 … double-doubles that Darius Garland posted in January – averaging 19.4 points and 12.5 assists and Cleveland posting a 6-2 mark in those games.

.614 … Jarrett Allen’s field goal percentage during the month of January, averaging 14.3 points and 11.1 rebounds in those 14 appearances.