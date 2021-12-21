By the Numbers presented by Betway

1 ... Evan Mobley’s ranking among all rookies in blocks (1.84bpg), rebounds (8.3rpg) and double-doubles (7).

10-5 … Cavaliers record on the road this year – their last five wins by an average of 21.0 points apiece.

17 … double-doubles for Jarrett Allen this season, 3rd-best mark in the Eastern Conference.

6,589 … points that Kevin Love has scored as a Cavalier – moving him past Campy Russell and into the franchise’s top 10 all-time scorers.

12 … Cavalier wins already this season against teams with a .500 or better mark.

8 … double-doubles that Darius Garland – the league’s 12th-ranked assist man – has piled up this season, averaging 20.0 points and 11.3 helpers in those contests.

.702 … Jarrett Allen’s field goal percentage this year – 3rd-best mark in the Association. He’s shot better than 90 percent from the floor in two games this year and in three contests, hasn’t missed a shot.

5,024 … assists that Ricky Rubio has tallied over the course of his career, one of 12 active players with at least 5,000 dimes.

101.1 … points per game that the Wine and Gold are allowing this season – the top scoring defense in the Eastern Conference, holding 14 opponents under the century mark this season, including each of their last three victories.

.967 … Kevin Love’s free throw percentage this season – tops in the NBA, with his last miss (one of just two this season) coming at the 1:18 mark of the third quarter against the Clippers on October 27.

46 … total blocks this year by Evan Mobley, good for 7th in the NBA. This season, Mobley has committed just seven more personal fouls than blocks; five fewer turnovers.

19.8 … margin of victory for the Cavaliers over the course of their six-game win streak.

1 … player in the NBA currently averaging at least 11.0 points, 6.0 assists and 3.5 boards off the bench this season – Ricky Rubio.

+228 … Darius Garland’s +/- number this season – best mark in the Eastern Conference.

303 … regular season games that have passed since the Cavaliers have won at least six straight – their current run and a 13-game win streak that was snapped on January 8, 2017.