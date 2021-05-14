By the Numbers presented by Betway

23.0 ... Collin Sexton’s career scoring average in eight meetings against the Wizards, topping the 20-point mark in six of them while shooting 49 percent from the floor and 87 percent from the stripe over that stretch.

147 … points the Cavaliers scored against Brooklyn in their double-OT win in late January – most ever at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and biggest total since blasting Miami, 148-80, back in 1991.

.706 … Wine and Gold’s winning percentage (12-5) over their last 17 visits to Capital One Arena in D.C.

21 … points that Kevin Love needs to pass Cavaliers legend World B. Free (6,329) and move up to 11th on the franchise’s all-time scoring list.

+19.0, 12.3 … Jarrett Allen’s scoring and rebounding averages in his last four head-to-head matchups with the Wizards, all double-doubles, shooting 68 percent from the floor and 84 percent from the stripe over that stretch.

- 3.4 … point differential between the Cavaliers and Wizards over their last eight meetings, with the two squads splitting that stretch winning four games apiece.

15.8, .530 … scoring average and shooting percentage from the floor for Cedi Osman over his last six meetings against Washington – three of those on the winning end.

33.5 … points per game that Collin Sexton is averaging against Brooklyn in two games this season, shooting an even 50 percent (24-of-48) from the floor overall – dropping a season-high 42 points on the Nets in a double-overtime win in late January, scoring 22 of them in the combined extra-sessions.

+12.0 … Cavaliers point margin over the Brooklyn Nets in two wins so far this season, winning both games by exactly a dozen points and looking for the season sweep on Sunday.