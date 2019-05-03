Blossom(End)game Break Down

*SPOILER ALERT*



Cleveland & Canton's Two-Way Man, Jaron Blossomgame, Blogs on the "Avengers"

If you are the typical superhero fan, then Marvel’s 22 movie long saga should be everything you’ve dreamed of.

After watching, "Avengers: Infinity War", last year ... I was left speechless. The movie was, in my opinion, a 10/10 and I thought that there was no way they could produce a better movie than that. Well, after watching, "Avengers: Endgame", twice now, they’ve done it again!

As a kid, I grew up the biggest Marvel fan. I had toys, video games, blankets, posters, t-shirts, comic books and memorabilia. So, there wasn’t much about the Marvel superhero world that I didn’t already know.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, also known as MCU, began over ten years ago and it concluded with, "Avengers: Endgame". So, to prepare myself for "Endgame", I began watching all the movies from start to finish about a week before "Endgame" was released. If you do the math, that’s about 3-4 movies a day. I started with the first "Iron Man" movie and finished with "Infinity War". On Thursday, I finished "Infinity War" with about 45 minutes left to spare before I left to see "Endgame".

After seeing "Endgame" for the first time, I had mixed feelings about it. After leaving the theater, I didn’t know if I liked it or didn’t.

Unlike most fans of the the superheros, I was actually a fan of Thanos. I think he’s the greatest villain I’ve seen in my lifetime because he’s different. We’ve never seen a superhero movie end where the bad guy wins and that’s what we had with "Infinity War".

I liked him because he was strong, intelligent, and when wearing the Infinity gauntlet, I thought he had really cool powers too.

I was slightly disappointed we didn’t get to see him wearing the gauntlet in "Endgame". When they killed him in the first 10 minutes of the movie, I was surprised and somewhat became uninterested because I thought that there wouldn’t be any cool fight scenes in the movie.

After the first two hours of the movie, things finally began to pick up. Thanos was reintroduced from an earlier time and the Avengers finally had their plan in place to retrieve the Infinity stones. I thought it was really cool how they broke up into groups and went back in time to 2012 and the famous New York scene in the first Avengers.

Another underrated scene I think was when Captain America had to battle the old version of himself. If you didn’t watch all the movies leading to "Endgame", you would have missed some of the cool scenes from past movies, like the elevator scene from, "Captain America The Winter Soldier".

There were numerous scenes that were from previous movies so that was interesting to see throughout the movie. I did think that there would be some sort of "Infinity War" scene that they visited, but unfortunately there wasn’t.

" I don’t think there was a dry eye in the theater after Iron Man dies (including mine)." Jaron Blossomgame

My favorite part of the movie has to be when Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man take on Thanos. I love the big fight scenes and this was everything I wanted. The most surprising thing about that scene was when Captain America wielded Thor’s Hammer. Of course, the whole theater began clapping when this happened and I thought that was pretty funny. This whole scene was really interesting and I remember being on the edge of my seat the whole time.

When all the portals began opening up, and all the superhero’s that were killed by Thanos’ decimation snap began to walk through, gave me goosebumps! In my opinion, that scene was the real "Infinity War" because it was every super hero vs. Thanos, the Black Order, and his army. If you’ve seen the movie then you know how this scene ends.

I don’t think there was a dry eye in the theater after Iron Man dies (including mine). Iron Man is my favorite Avenger, so it was hard to see him get killed. Everything began with Iron Man in the first movie, so I thought it was only right that he was the one to defeat Thanos and help restore everything that was lost in the decimation.

Overall, I think this movie is amazing. If you haven’t seen it yet, I do recommend watching, "Captain America: The First Avenger", first because if you don’t you’ll be completely lost. Not everyone has the time to watch all 22 movies before "Endgame", but if you’d like to start somewhere close where you’d understand who the characters are and what’s going on. I’d start with the first "Avengers" movie, then "Avengers: Age of Ultron", "Captain America: Civil War", then "Avengers: Infinity War". Those will give you a pretty good understanding of what’s happening in "Endgame".

If you have any questions about anything related to these movies, feel free to hit me up on social media: @JaronBGame on Instagram and Twitter.