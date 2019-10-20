Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Watch Full 2019 Big Shots & Little Stars Fundraiser

Posted: Oct 19, 2019

On Saturday, October 19, forty pediatric cancer survivors were the stars of the night when the Cavaliers hosted the annual “Big Shots and Little Stars” fundraiser, to benefit Flashes of Hope and The Children’s Tumor Foundation. The night aims to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research and featured Cavaliers players joined by Dumbledore, McGonagall and their spellbinding friends from Harry Potter.

See below full livestream coverage of the Big Shots and Little Stars fundraiser.

