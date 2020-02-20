Change at the Top



John Beilein Steps Down as Head Coach, JB Bickerstaff

Takes the Reins

After a solid home victory over the Hawks in the final game before the All-Star Break, today’s feature was supposed to be about where the young Cavaliers – now armed with the Association’s top rebounder, Andre Drummond – would go from here over the season’s final 28 games.

But the news that began slowly eking out over the weekend officially came to fruition on Wednesday afternoon, as John Beilein announced his decision to step down as head coach of the Cavaliers.

The Wine & Gold got off to a solid start under Beilein – who’d piled up 829 victories and a 64 percent winning percentage over his 35-year coaching career – going 4-5 through the first two weeks of the campaign.

But the young Cavaliers struggled mightily from there, suffering through four different losing streaks of at least six games and dropping a dozen straight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse before snapping that skein against Atlanta (in what proved to be Beilein’s final game at the helm). Cleveland comes into the second half of the season with the worst mark in the East at 14-40.

”This was a very difficult decision for me, but I want to be clear – this was my decision to step down and I truly appreciate the understanding and support of the front office during this time,” said Beilein. “I find losing very challenging and this year has taken a much bigger toll on me than I expected. I grew concerned for the consequences this toll could potentially take on my own health and my family’s well-being down the road.”

Beilein was hired in mid-May after a dozen incredibly successful seasons with Michigan – making nine NCAA Tourney appearances and two trips to the Final Four and National Championship game. The 67-year-old from New York state left Ann Arbor as the winningest coach in school history.

Bickerstaff has been an NBA head coach on two previous occasions before taking a job with the Cavaliers in the off-season.

Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Though Beilein will no longer assume head coaching duties, he’ll still have a role with the organization, according to Cavaliers GM Koby Altman.

”John Beilein is one of the more accomplished basketball coaches in the history of our game and while it’s unexpected, we understand and respect his decision to step down as head coach of the Cavaliers,” said Altman. “I was excited about the development of our young players, who have all shown growth and maturity under Coach Beilein. We are thankful for the time he spent as head coach with the Cavaliers and are looking forward to his continued contribution.”

With Beilein stepping down, the Cavaliers turn to a strong contingency plan – naming J.B. Bickerstaff as the franchise’s 23rd head coach on Wednesday afternoon. The 40-year-old – who’s legendary father, Bernie, is the squad’s senior basketball advisor – will take over duties for (at least) the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

”(This) happened, I don’t know if you can call it at a 'good time,' but coming out of the Break guys are energized, they're refreshed, they've had some time away. So we can come in here with a clear mind and try to put a focus on these last 28, and there's still a lot for us to be had in these last 28 games. There's individual growth, there's team growth, there's the ability to lay the foundation of what we think we can look like moving forward.

”So I think it's a great opportunity for guys to get together, play together, continue to build camaraderie. When you look at teams that are successful, there's a continuity with those teams. So any time you get a group of guys that can be together and play together and learn together, it's always helpful for you moving forward.”

If Beilein joined the squad with no NBA head coaching experience, Bickerstaff takes the gig with plenty. As recently as last year, Bickerstaff was the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies, taking over as interim HC over the final 63 games of 2017-18 after the release of David Fizdale.

Bickerstaff also spent five seasons with the Rockets – from 2011-16 – taking over as Houston’s head coach after Kevin McHale was fired 11 games into the 2015-16 campaign. He proceeded to lead the squad to a 37-34 mark, and an eventual playoff berth that season.

Bickerstaff was hired as the “interim” head coach in both of those situations, but that title will not hang over his head in Cleveland. The plan was to eventually turn the reins over to him – and Beilein’s decision simply accelerates that process.

”It means a lot,” said Bickerstaff. “It means there is a confidence, there's a belief and a trust factor there that we can go out and get a job done. The interim tag is tough. Having had it twice, it adds a lot of pressure to each moment. This gives you an opportunity to make very difficult decisions without that same amount of weight that you have where, you know, as an interim, you're fighting for your life.

”There are 30 of these jobs in this league; they're not easy to come by. So, this gives you a little bit of relief from that, and you can make harder decisions based on the long term and not just the short term.”

"We can come in here with a clear mind and try to put a focus on these last 28, and there's still a lot for us to be had in these last 28 games. There's individual growth, there's team growth, there's the ability to lay the foundation of what we think we can look like moving forward." Cavaliers head coach JB Bickerstaff

Bickerstaff inherits a young team, but also some accomplished veterans. Darius Garland, Collin Sexton and Kevin Porter Jr. have all made major strides. The aforementioned Drummond is the game’s greatest rebounder. Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson have won a championship here in Cleveland. Thompson went into the Break after a 27-point, 11-rebound game, while Love’s averaged 19.3 and 10.0 over his last four games.

Love acknowledged that there was plenty of blame to go around for the Wine & Gold’s frustrating first half.

”I think there was both sides of (success and failure) for us as players,” said Love following Wednesday’s workout. “I think we – in some ways, in a lot of ways – could have been a lot better. We have a lot of young players on this team and the veterans were trying to figure out ways to help the young fellas as well as the coaching staff. But, when you look at things in their entirety as an accumulation, that's when you start to see the story. So, it's not just it's really not just about one man.”

The Cavaliers will start anew after the break – beginning with a back-to-back this weekend in Washington and Miami – and they’ll have a new bench boss when the second half starts.

”I think it's been pretty clear what the plan was, but never this fast did I expected it to happen (this soon),” said Bickerstaff. “So much changes so quickly in this league, though, because the games keep coming, the days keep moving, that you never quite know what to expect, day to day. You just have to be prepared for each day as it comes at you.”