By the Numbers presented by Betway

+10.0 ... average point differential in the last 10 head-to-head matchups between the Cavaliers and Suns – with the Wine & Gold going 8-2 over that stretch.

2 … current NBA players averaging at least 17.0 points and 6.0 assists while shooting at least 39 percent from beyond the arc and 84 percent from the stripe – the odds-on favorite for MVP, Nikola Jokic, and Cavs sophomore Darius Garland.

19.3, 10.1 … Kevin Love’s scoring and rebounding averages in 24 career contests against his hometown team, the Portland Trailblazers – with six 20-point games, two 30-point games and a pair of 40-point outbursts, including a 2016 outing in which he tallied 34 of his 40 in the first quarter.

10 … points that Collin Sexton needs to reach 4,000 – a feat he will likely accomplish playing in his next game, the 200th of his career. To get to the franchise’s Top 10, he’ll need to reach 6,588 – put up by our good friend, Campy Russell.

+5.3 … average point differential in the last six head-to-head matchups between the Cavaliers and Blazers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – with Cleveland going 5-1 over that span.

2 … active NBA players who’ve notched at least 13,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists – Cleveland’s Kevin Love and his former teammate, LeBron James.

14.0, 9.0, 2.0 … Jarrett Allen’s scoring, rebounding and shot-blocking averages in his last five head-to-head meetings against Portland – with a pair of double-doubles in the mix. In the earlier contest this year, the former Longhorn tallied 22 points off the bench.

3 … players in franchise history that have registered at least 35 points and five assists before their 22nd birthday – LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Darius Garland, who did so in the 100th game of his career.