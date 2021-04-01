By the Numbers presented by Betway

60.7 ... points in the paint that the Cavaliers have averaged against Philadelphia over the course of their current three-game win streak – holding the Sixers to an average of 38.7. In the Wine and Gold’s three-game run, they’ve beaten Philly by an average of 13.7 points, including a 24-point blowout and three-point overtime win this year.

+1.7 … Point-differential in the last three meetings between the Cavaliers and Spurs, with two going to overtime – both Cleveland victories. In five career games against San Antonio, Collin Sexton’s averaged 24.6ppg – topping the 20-point mark in four of those games, including both at the AT&T Center.

11 … margin of victory over Toronto in the Raptors lone visit to Cleveland this season – 116-105 – despite the Wine and Gold committing a season-high 27 turnovers. In the win, the Cavs shot .506 from the floor, .515 from deep, outrebounded the Raptors by 10 and handed out 29 assists on 39 made shots.

14.0, 8.2, .577 … Larry Nance Jr.’s scoring and rebounding averages, along with his field goal percentage over his last five meetings against Miami – netting double-figure scoring in every game and at least two steals in four of them.

216 … regular games that Cleveland and Philly will have played each other all-time – following Thursday’s affair – with the Sixers on the winning end of a 106-109 record.

13, 10 … points and (team-high) rebounds that Cleveland’s top reserve finished with in the Cavaliers’ most recent victory in Miami – Anderson Varejao, in a 92-91 thriller on January 25, 2010.

1.000 … Jarrett Allen’s shooting percentage in his early meeting against the Thunder this season – going 11-for-11 from the floor to finish with 26 points and a team-high 17 boards, becoming just the eighth player in NBA history to have 25-plus points and 15-plus boards while shooting 100 percent from the field. In a win over the Rockets three nights later, he went 10-of-11 from the floor to finish with 26 points and 18 boards.

-14 … Cavaliers’ point-differential – (637-623) – in the last six home meetings against New Orleans, despite owning a 4-2 mark over that stretch. A 35-point loss last January accounts for the skewed figure.

29.0 … points per game Collin Sexton is averaging in the Raptors’ previous three visits to Cleveland – shooting .542 from the floor, including .524 from long-range – with Cleveland going 2-1 over that span.