From the Desk of Koby Altman

“Greatness Shines On The Land” - This past weekend was another historic moment for our organization and Northeast Ohio. In celebration of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary, we showcased Cleveland to the world. From the outstanding individual performances of Evan, Isaac, Jarrett and Darius, to the incredible events throughout our great community, we LET EM KNOW about the city and the Cavaliers bright future. All-Star Sunday night was one of the most special nights in NBA history and it was an honor to host the 75 best players of all-time, both past and present.

For the Cavaliers, the months ahead will be another opportunity for our young team to learn and grow. Every game will become more and more meaningful and a new experience for many of our players. As Coach Bickerstaff says, “We are not a finished product”, but we remain excited about our future and look forward to watching our players reap the benefits of their hard work and dedication to each other and this season.

To our fans, your continued support has not gone unnoticed. The buzz around the city and the excitement level at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse has helped create an incredible atmosphere and home court advantage. Let’s keep it going!

#LetEmKnow