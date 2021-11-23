From the Desk of Koby Altman

As we approach the holiday season, we have a lot to look forward to as an organization. Our recent stretch of games has not changed my excitement, nor my belief in the emerging talent of this team. We have shown toughness in the face of adversity and Coach Bickerstaff has our team playing inspired basketball. Our players are not interested in moral victories or making excuses. They have demonstrated a willingness to accept the challenges in front of them and thrived in the face of competition. Inside our locker room, there is a strong confidence in our potential and I’m looking forward to seeing what this team is capable of achieving both in the short and long term.

And to Collin, who underwent successful surgery last week, WE MISS YOU! Collin represents everything it means to be a Cavalier and no injury will slow him down or change his mentality. We know he will attack his rehabilitation as aggressively as he competes on the floor. His determination and work ethic is undeniable and he remains committed to what we are building here in Cleveland.

Everyone have a safe, healthy and Happy Thanksgiving! – #LetEmKnow!