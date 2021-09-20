2021-22 Preseason Profile: Jarrett Allen

Center of Attention

Barring something crazy, when Jarrett Allen is introduced as the Wine & Gold’s starting center on October 20 in Memphis, he’ll be the team’s sixth different opening day staring center since 2014-15 – joining Andre Drummond, Tristan Thompson, Timofey Mozgov, Kevin Love and Allen’s surprise teammate from late last season, the Wild Thing – Anderson Varejao.

The Cavaliers hope the fifth-year man is the end of that trend.

This will be Allen’s first opening day start, but doesn’t it feel like he’s been a Cavalier all along? He fit in seamlessly when he arrived in January, he’s similar to the previously mentioned centers in that he’s a genuinely likeable guy, and this summer his signing seemed like the offseason’s biggest no-brainer.

The biggest no-brainer of last year’s regular season was acquiring him in the first place – jumping headlong into the James Harden deal landed the Beard in Brooklyn and Caris LeVert in Indiana – sending Dante Exum and an unprotected 2022 first rounder (via Milwaukee) to Houston and a 2024 second rounder to the Nets in exchange for Allen and forward Taurean Prince.

(After a solid run with Cleveland before an ankle injury sidelined him for the final 14 games, the Cavaliers dealt Prince to the Timberwolves for veteran guard Ricky Rubio over the summer.)

The Wine & Gold knew Allen was a keeper right from the start.

The Cavaliers beat his former team in his first two games with the team and his presence quickly made Drummond expendable. A concussion suffered in late March against the Lakers sidelined him for eight games, but he finished the season strong – netting double-digit boards in his last three games and wrapped up his fourth full season averaging a double-double (12.8ppg, 10.0rpg).

Only Washington’s Robin Lopez finished with a better shooting percentage than Allen’s .618 in the Eastern Conference. And his 1.39 blocks per game led the Cavaliers last season.

But as much as all that, Allen provides something they haven’t had in quite some time: stability in the middle.

The Cavaliers inked the 23-year-old seven-footer to keep him in the middle for the foreseeable future – a proven commodity, solid on both ends of the floor, a quiet, intelligent leader with all the intangibles.

The self-professed “nerd” from Austin, TX is already beloved by teammates, coaches, staff and the media. He’ll have a couple new running mates in the frontcourt and a full house in Cleveland to get his motor running.

Life is good for Jarrett Allen. And that means good things for the Cavaliers.