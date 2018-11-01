Watch Full All-Star 2022 Press Conference

The NBA announced on November 1 that Cleveland has been selected to host NBA All-Star 2022, when the league will be commemorating its 75th anniversary. The 71st NBA All-Star Game will take place at Quicken Loans Arena, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. The Cavaliers previously hosted NBA All-Star in 1997, when the NBA celebrated its 50th anniversary, and in 1981.

Watch below the full livestream coverage of the All-Star 2022 press conference announcement.