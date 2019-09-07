Aussies Stay Undefeated after Topping DR in Second Round

The 2019 FIBA World Cup continued Saturday morning with Matthew Dellavedova and Team Australia winning their fourth-straight meeting on the big stage, topping the Dominican Republic, 82-76, in the first game of Second Round group play. Cedi Osman and Team Turkey also had a good day, rebounding from a pair of tough losses to the USA and Czech Republic by defeating Montenegro, 79-74, in the classification round. Cedi led Turkey with a team-high 19 points in the win.

For a more in-depth recap, read on below and be sure to follow all the action at FIBA.com while checking out some of the best images from the 2019 World Cup at Cavs.com.

Team Australia is here to win a medal. Plain and simple. After sweeping the First Round of group play earlier this week, Delly's Boomers haven't given an inch to their opponents and continued their unbeaten streak on Saturday with a win over the Dominican Republic in the first matchup of Second Round group play.

While Delly didn't go off in the scoring department like he had earlier in China, he continued to play smart basketball, notching seven assists to go along with six points in the win. Spurs guard Patty Mills continued his hot hand against the DR, posting a game-high 19 points and nine assists for a near-double-double. Chris Goulding (15), Jock Landale (13) and Aron Baynes (10) rounded out the Aussies' double-figure scoring performances.

For the Dominican Republic, Eloy Vargas was the team's top scorer with 16 points. Vargas was also his team's top rebounder after grabbing seven boards in the loss.

On Monday, Australia looks to make it five-straight wins when they take on Team France at the Gymnasium of Youth Olympic Games Sports Park in Nanjing. The Dominican Republic will look to get back on track when they face Lithuania.

It was a rough start to the 2019 World Cup for Cedi Osman and Team Turkey after falling in heartbreaking fashion to both the USA and Czech Republic. And while they won't medal in China, the Turks have not called it quits just yet, defeating Montenegro in the first game of the classification round on Saturday morning in Donnguan.

It was the First Cedi who took the Turks under his wing, posting a team-high 19 points on 53 percent shooting. Cedi also grabbed four boards in just over 28 minutes of action against the Montenegrins. Melih Mahmutoglu also had a solid game, posting 17 points and going 3-for-6 from downtown. James Metecan Birsen nearly had a double-double for Team Turkey after knocking down 15 points and snagging eight boards on Saturday.

Throughout the game, Montenegro kept it close, thanks to Orlando Magic big man Nikola Vucevic's 20 points in his team's classification round defeat.

On Monday, Turkey will look to build off their recent victory when they take on New Zealand in their second matchup of the classification round. Montenegro will go on to face Japan.