Tristan Provides Thanksgiving Dinners to Local Families

Coming off a three-game road trip and a back-to-back, Tristan Thompson used his day off on Sunday to give back to people in the city he has called home since 2011.

Hundreds of families in Cleveland’s Hough Neighborhood will have a happier Thanksgiving thanks to Thompson and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The nine-year NBA veteran provided a full Thanksgiving dinner for 250 area families.

The families were preselected by Fatima Family Center, where Thompson spent Sunday afternoon handing out turkeys and all the fixings. Each family received everything needed for a full holiday meal, including a pumpkin pie to top it all off.

Thompson’s turkey giveaway tipped off the annual Cavaliers Season of Giving.

About Fatima Family Center

Fatima Family Center, located in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood, provides programs and services for all ages, including cultural, leadership and development activities for children and youth, homework assistance, summer camp, field trips and recreational programs. Fatima also provides adult services including parenting classes, computer lab, health screenings and food pantry. Older adults can benefit from socialization activities designed specifically for them. Originally established in 1973 as a pastoral counseling and outreach ministry of Our Lady of Fatima parish, Fatima Family Center prominently anchors the Hough community with a 26,000 square foot facility developed by Catholic Charities and dedicated in 2000. In 2002 Fatima was recognized by the Annie E. Casey Foundation as one of the top five family centers in the United States. More information: https://ccdocle.org/facility/fatima-family-center/.