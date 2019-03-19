Cedi and Tristan Help Volunteers Pack Food at Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Ready, set, pack!

The race was on at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank on Tuesday, as “Team Cedi” battled “Team Tristan” to see who could pack the most items. Cavaliers players Cedi Osman and Tristan Thompson captained teams of volunteers from the Cavs front office and TrustedSec to sort and repack perishable and nonperishable food. The items will later be distributed to local food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters to help men, women and children who need it.

The friendly competition was a part of the Cavs annual Harvest for Hunger campaign, presented by TrustedSec, benefitting the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. The Cavs are collecting items for the drive at the three home games this week. Additionally, the Cavs are also donating 10,000 meals to the Food Bank. Plus, the team will match every pound of food generously donated by fans at the three games.

The competition was fierce on Tuesday, with Team Tristan edging out Team Cedi by a slim margin. But in the end everyone won, having packed close to 17,000 total meals to benefit the community...a new Food Bank record for most meals packed in a volunteer shift!

ABOUT THE CAVS HARVEST FOR HUNGER CAMPAIGN:

The Cleveland Cavaliers are teaming up with TrustedSec and once again joining the Greater Cleveland Food Bank for their annual “Harvest for Hunger” campaign. Fans will have the opportunity to help the effort, as the Wine and Gold will be collecting items at the home games on Monday, March 18th (vs. Detroit Pistons), Wednesday, March 20th (vs. Milwaukee Bucks) and Friday, March 22nd (vs. Los Angeles Clippers). Also in support of the Harvest for Hunger campaign, the Cavs will once again donate 10,000 meals to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Plus, the team will match every pound of food generously donated by fans at the three games. For more information: Cavs.com.

ABOUT THE GREATER CLEVELAND FOOD BANK’S HARVEST FOR HUNGER CAMPAIGN:

Harvest for Hunger is an annual, 21-county food and fund drive and is one of the largest in the country. In 2018 Northeast Ohioans contributed enough food and funds to provide over 22 million meals. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank organizes the campaign in partnership with three other food banks in Northeast and North Central Ohio. The food and funds raised support food pantries, hot meal programs, and shelters throughout the region. For more information: http://www.greaterclevelandfoodbank.org/.

ABOUT TRUSTEDSEC:

TrustedSec is an information security consulting team at the forefront of attack simulations with a focus on strategic risk-management. Our goal is to help organizations defend against threats of all kinds and change the security industry for the better. With a team handpicked not only for expertise and technical skill, but for ethical character and dedication, TrustedSec is committed to increasing the security posture of organizations around the world. TrustedSec is an ally to any organization working to develop and improve their security program. For more information: https://www.trustedsec.com/.