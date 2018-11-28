Annual Cavs and Monsters Toy Drive Underway Through Mid-December

With the holiday season upon us, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Monsters are donating toys to help make the holidays special for children in the Cleveland community and encouraging their fans to join them. Beginning November 9th through December 15th, the two teams will be holding their annual Toy Drive. The Cavs Toy Drive is part of the annual Cavaliers Season of Giving.

Fans are asked to participate in the Toy Drive by bringing new, unwrapped toys to Cavs and Monsters home games at Quicken Loans Arena. Collection bins will be set up at the entrances of The Q for the six Cavs home games and seven Monsters home games between November 9th and December 15th.

At the conclusion of the drive, all donated toys will be distributed to preselected non-profit organizations that serve children of Northeast Ohio.

Fans can donate toys at the following home Cavs games: 11/24 vs. Houston, 11/26 vs. Minnesota, 12/1 vs. Toronto, 12/5 vs. Golden State, 12/7 vs. Sacramento and 12/8 vs. Washington. Tickets are available for each game here.

Toy donations will be accepted at the following home Monsters games: 11/9 and 11/10 vs. Laval, 11/23 and 11/28 vs. Toronto, 11/30 and 12/1 vs. Syracuse, and 12/15 vs. Rochester. Tickets for each game are available at ClevelandMonsters.com.