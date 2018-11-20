Cavs Players Serve Thanksgiving Dinner to Local Families

The scents wafting through Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday weren’t those of the familiar hot dogs and nachos. No popcorn and soft pretzels. Instead, the delicious smells of turkey and mashed potatoes drifted through the hallways.

Instead of waiting in line at the concession stand, those in attendance sat at elegantly plated tables.

It was anything but an ordinary night at The Q on Tuesday, as the Cavaliers welcomed 250 guests from Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s Project ACT for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. The families were treated to a fine dining experience highlighted by all-star caliber servers: Cavs players and coaches!

Tristan Thompson, Sam Dekker, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Larry Nance, Jr. joined head coach Larry Drew, the Cavs coaching staff and members of the front office to serve the tasty holiday meal to the families. Players carved turkeys and handed out side dishes in between taking photos and giving hugs. Coaches and staff made the rounds filling up drinks and serving dessert.

The Cavaliers Thanksgiving Dinner is part of the annual Cavaliers Season of Giving. Dinner was provided by The Q’s official food and beverage partner, Aramark.

At the end of the night, there was plenty of laughter, smiles and full bellies all around.

About Project ACT:

Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s Project ACT provides instructional and support services to children currently residing in temporary emergency shelters, traditional housing and doubled-up students staying with other families due to loss of housing, economic hardship or other similar situations. A holistic and comprehensive approach is used to deliver the services necessary to facilitate the homeless child’s transition into school and to ensure the child’s success and ongoing participation in the educational system. Support services include everything necessary to accomplish the goal of meeting students' physical, social and emotional needs, and empowering parents to support their children in this endeavor. For more information: CLICK HERE.