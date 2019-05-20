Cavs and Goodyear Open CMSD STEM Lab

Science, Technology, Engineering and Math students within Cleveland Metropolitan School District have a newly-upgraded STEM Lab to learn and work in, thanks to the Cleveland Cavaliers and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Through their partnership, the Cavs and Goodyear are funding $1 million of support to STEM in CMSD and Akron Public Schools, and as part of that, the two organizations have refurbished the STEM Lab at CMSD’s East Professional Center.

On Monday, executives from the Cavs, Goodyear, City of Cleveland and CMSD officially unveiled the renovated space to STEM students from three CMSD schools.

Community Photos: View snapshots from the event.

Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad led a press conference in the gym at East Professional Center, where guests heard from Cavs CEO Len Komoroski, Goodyear’s General Manager for Brand Marketing, Todd Macsuga, Mayor Frank G. Jackson, Councilman Basheer Jones and CMSD CEO, Eric Gordon.

Following a ribbon cutting, the renovated STEM Lab officially opened and students from Orchard STEM, Riverside School and Tremont Montessori explored the new space. Students also enjoyed entertainment elements from Cavs games, such as face painting, tattoos and pop-a-shot, as well as a Goodyear STEM-related activity in the gym.

The STEM Lab at CMSD’s East Professional Center is the second STEM Lab the Cavs and Goodyear have opened this spring. In April, the organizations unveiled the renovated middle school STEM Lab at Buchtel Community Learning Center in Akron.