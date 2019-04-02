Cavs and Goodyear Unveil STEM Lab in Akron

Middle school students at Buchtel Community Learning Center have a newly-upgraded STEM Lab to learn and work in, thanks to the Cleveland Cavaliers and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

Through their partnership, the Cavs and Goodyear are funding $1 million of support to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) programs in Akron Public Schools and Cleveland Metropolitan School District. As part of that, the two organizations have refurbished the STEM Lab for the Buchtel CLC middle schoolers. The groups provided new paint and flooring, as well as many STEM-related supplies and equipment.

Community Photos: View snapshots from the event.

On Tuesday, executives from the Cavs, Goodyear and APS officially unveiled the renovated space to the middle school student body.

Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad led a press conference in the Middle School Gym, where guests heard from Cavs CEO Len Komoroski and Goodyear’s Senior Vice President of Global Communications, Laura Duda. APS Superintendent David James and Buchtel CLC Campus Principal Nicole Hughes also addressed the student body, faculty and staff.

Following the press conference, executives were joined by select students for a ribbon cutting to officially open the updated STEM Lab. The middle schoolers were then able to explore the fresh space with the VIPs and take part in activities in the lab. Students also had the chance to enjoy entertainment elements from Cavs games, such as face painting, tattoos and pop-a-shot, in the gym. Goodyear also led a catapult activity with the kids that focused on optimization, where they first researched then competed.

Through the partnership between the Cavs and Goodyear, the current middle school students at Buchtel CLC and those who will attend the school in the future, have a great space to learn, create and innovate.