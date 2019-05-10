Cavs and Sherwin-Williams Open New Sensory Room

Students with sensory sensitivities at Clara E. Westropp Elementary School on Cleveland’s near west side will be able to utilize a more effective, positive and accommodating space at their school, thanks to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Sherwin-Williams. The two organizations partnered to create a new sensory room at the elementary school, which was officially unveiled on Friday. The room is an extension of the Cavs efforts to provide an inclusive experience for all fans and guests at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where in 2017 the facility became the first NBA arena in the country to be certified as Sensory Inclusive.

Representatives from the Cavs and Sherwin-Williams were joined by officials from the City of Cleveland, Cleveland Metropolitan School District and the school to officially open the newly updated space. A press conference took place in the gym, followed by a ribbon cutting in the Sensory Room. With the room formally opened, students were able to explore the new space with the VIPs as well as enjoy entertainment elements from Cavs games, such as face painting, tattoos and pop-a-shot.

The new Sensory Room features new flooring, paint, window treatments, colorful bean bag chairs, eye catching bubble walls, a trampoline for students to jump on, a swing to swing in and a sensory wall to explore and more. A portion of the specialty items were donated by KultureCity, whom the Cavs partnered with previously to become Sensory Inclusive and create the Quiet Space Sensory Room at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Sensory Room at Clara E. Westropp Elementary School is the 21st “Reading & Learning Center” the Cavs have opened and the first sensory room edition.

ACCOMODATING SENSORY SENSITIVITY AT ROCKET MORTGATE FIELDHOUSE:

In 2017, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (formerly known as Quicken Loans Arena) partnered with KultureCity to become the first NBA arena in the country certified as Sensory Inclusive. KultureCity is a non-profit organization dedicated to rethinking accessibility to create acceptance and inclusion for all individuals. The certification process included Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse full and part-time team member sensory awareness training, and the implementation of enhanced services that features a Quiet Space Sensory Room, sensory bags, weighted lap pads and more. The initiative promotes a positive and accommodating experience for all fans and guests with sensory sensitivities who attend events at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. For more information visit RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com.

ABOUT CAVS READING & LEARNING CENTERS:

In an effort to provide children in the Northeast Ohio region with better access to books and technology, the Cavaliers create Reading & Learning Centers, in association with Sherwin-Williams, and Learn & Play Centers in community-based organizations and schools. This allows a qualified non-profit organization to improve the condition of its current facility as well as to improve the quality of its literacy and educational programming. Since 2004, the Cavaliers have now created 21 Reading & Learning Centers and Learn & Play Centers at multiple Boys & Girls Clubs, schools, leadership academies and other organizations. Most recently, last season the Cavs opened a new Reading & Learning Center at H. Barbara Booker School in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood. In addition, the team partnered with the NBA during the 2018 Finals to open the NBA Cares Health & Wellness Center at Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center, which also included a new Technology Room.

ABOUT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS:

