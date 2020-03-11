Middle School Students Get Trendy at RMFH

With so many popular trends in society, one group of local students found their own on Tuesday – a Wine and Gold version, of course. Ms. Tolbert’s middle school class from George Washington Carver School in Cleveland spent an afternoon of trend-seeking at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as part of the Cavs “Read to Achieve” program, presented by Cleveland-Cliffs.

The middle schoolers joined Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad and members of the PowerHouse dance team and Scream Team at the Cleveland-Cliffs Entrance for fun activities that led them to discover an overall trend. The kids were split into teams and helped by the entertainers to complete challenges. The teams competed in an M&M spoon relay, painting musical chairs, flyswatter race and Don’t Forget the Lyrics. The Candy, Art, Vocabulary and Songs activities revealed the overall theme: CAVS!

The kids also enjoyed a dance trends challenge, where they identified popular dance trends such as Whip & Nae Nae and the Harlem Shake. That was followed by a high-energy performance by the PowerHouse and Scream Team to wrap up the afternoon. All the students went home with a Cavs swag bag and tickets to an upcoming game.

ABOUT READ TO ACHIEVE

Presented by Cleveland-Cliffs

Read to Achieve is a year-round campaign designed to help young people develop a life-long love for reading and encourage adults to read regularly with children. The program reaches thousands of elementary, middle and high school students in Northeast Ohio through reading activities, reading time-outs, donations and the construction of Reading & Learning Centers.