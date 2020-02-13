Parma Students are Smart like a 4th Grader

Classrooms across Northeast Ohio that participate in the Cavs Read to Achieve program, presented by Cleveland-Cliffs, have been joining the team in their 50th Season celebration by looking back at the decades of the franchise’s past. This month, students focused on the 2000’s, which saw the debut of many things, including competition game shows. One such program was “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader.” On Thursday, the fourth grade class from Green Valley Elementary in Parma played their own version of that game.

Ms. Knerem’s class spent the afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, being joined at the Cleveland-Cliffs Entrance by Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad and members of the PowerHouse and Scream Team. The students were divided into teams to determine “Are You Smart Like a 4th Grader?” The teams faced off against the entertainers in a 12-round competition made up of trivia questions and games. They answered questions on topics ranging from television shows to animals to geography, and played games that tested their mental and physical skills.

After the competition, the PowerHouse and Scream Team performed for the students and everyone went home with a Cavs swag bag and tickets to an upcoming game.

ABOUT READ TO ACHIEVE

Presented by Cleveland-Cliffs

Read to Achieve is a year-round campaign designed to help young people develop a life-long love for reading and encourage adults to read regularly with children. The program reaches thousands of elementary, middle and high school students in Northeast Ohio through reading activities, reading time-outs, donations and the construction of Reading & Learning Centers.