A Sweet Treat for Middle Schoolers

It was a Wine and Gold Valentine’s Day for students from Dodge Intermediate School on Thursday. The fifth and sixth graders from Twinsburg were treated to a sweet afternoon at Cleveland Clinic Courts as part of the Cavaliers Read to Achieve program.

Members of the Cavalier Girls and Scream Team helped the students participate in a recipe relay, where they had to figure out the recipes for Valentine’s cookies. The kids were paired up on teams and raced to pick out the ingredients and measurements needed for the cookies and frosting. The relay was made more challenging by the middle schoolers having to not only run, but also dribble, pass, and otherwise use a basketball.

After successfully completing their recipe boards, the kids were treated to performances by the Cavalier Girls and Scream Team. Some of the students even had a chance to showoff their own dance moves.

The kids were sent home with several treats: a Cavs swag bag, tickets to an upcoming Cavs game and of course tasty Valentine’s Day cookies.

About Read to Achieve:

Read to Achieve is a year-round campaign designed to help young people develop a life-long love for reading and encourage adults to read regularly with children. The program reaches thousands of elementary, middle and high school students in Northeast Ohio through reading activities, reading time-outs, donations and the construction of Reading & Learning Centers.