Lending A Helping Hand to Our Neighbors

Every September, staff members from the Cleveland Cavaliers roll up their sleeves to help in the fight against blight in Cleveland, joining Quicken Loans and their Family of Companies for the annual “Neighborhoods Week Cleveland.” Last week, volunteers from the Cavs and their sister companies, including JACK Entertainment, Amrock and Bedrock, joined Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity to rehab homes, landscape residences and beautify areas within the Buckeye/Woodhill neighborhoods.

The volunteers spent their time outside, working up a sweat while working to make a nicer area for its residents. Family of Companies staffers did everything from mowing grass and cutting down bushes and trees, to digging, planting and raking. The volunteers also spent a lot of time painting, as they updated porches and other areas on the outside of the houses.

Neighborhoods Week is a part of the Cavs and their Family of Companies’ continued efforts and commitment to lead the local fight against blight, which includes a long-term partnership with Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity.