Ohio Students Compete In NBA Math Hoops Tourney

The who’s who of math students in Ohio were at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday for the annual NBA Math Hoops state tournament.

The Cavaliers have already hosted two competitions for their Math Hoops initiative, presented by Rocket Mortgage, so far this year: first a mini tournament battle between teams from Cleveland and Detroit; as well as an NBA Math Hoops Live contest that featured Cavs player Dante Exum. Thursday’s event consisted of players from across the state, who faced off on the practice court of the FieldHouse.

The bracket-style tourney consisted of group play, followed by a Final Four and then a Championship game. City Day Community School in Dayton emerged victorious. All the participating students and their families and staff then attended the Cleveland Monsters game that night.

About NBA Math Hoops

The Cavaliers and Learn Fresh are proud to deliver NBA Math Hoops, presented by Rocket Mortgage, to students and educators throughout Ohio. NBA Math Hoops ties math education to the game of basketball and the current statistics of the NBA/WNBA’s biggest stars. The program is centered around a board game, mobile app and 12-lesson curriculum that is tied to the Common Core State Standards for mathematics and 21st Century Learning Skills. Participants use the program regularly in the classroom and after-school programs and take part in special team-sponsored events including a Tip-off Clinic for educators and State Championship for outstanding students. Each year, one student from Ohio is also selected to participate in the NBA Math Hoops National Championship. The program includes over 100 sites and partners in the region, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland and Lorain County, Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Columbus After-School All-Stars, Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority, Ohio Afterschool Network, Open Doors Academy and more. Nationally, over 30,000 students participate in the program, showing consistent mathematical and social-emotional gains on an annual study analyzed by the American Institutes for Research.