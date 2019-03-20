March Full of Wine & Gold Math

Points, rebounds and assists have been filling up more than just the stat sheet lately. Those numbers have also been filling up the minds of local children, helping them work on their math skills, thanks to the NBA Math Hoops program, presented by Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans. The initiative ties math education to the game of basketball and the current stats of NBA and WNBA players. The Cavaliers hosted three NBA Math Hoops events in March, including bringing the game to life with Cavs forward John Henson.

To start the month, students from across Ohio gathered at Quicken Loans Arena to compete in the 2019 NBA Math Hoops Tournament. The tourney consisted of group play, followed by a Final Four and then a Championship game. All the participating students and their families and staff then attended the Cleveland Monsters (American Hockey League) game that night.

On March 18th, prior to the Cavs and Detroit Pistons facing off on the court, teams from Cleveland and Detroit faced off in a NBA Math Hoops mini tournament at Cleveland Clinic Courts. Four of the top students from the Cavs Math Hoops program competed against four of the top students from Pistons Math Hoops. Following the competition, the students and their families made their way to The Q to take in the Cavs vs. Pistons matchup.

To wrap up the March full of math, students from Pine Intermediate School in North Olmsted and Saint Anselm School in Chesterland spent an afternoon at The Q for “NBA Math Hoops Live.” With the court set up like the NBA Math Hoops game board, the kids were divided into teams, each with a special additional teammate: John Henson on one side and Sir C.C. on the other! The students had to complete math problems, and then chose where John and Sir C.C. would take shots from. Following the game, John spoke to the group about how math applies to basketball, and took questions from the kids.

ABOUT NBA MATH HOOPS

Presented by Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans

The Cavaliers and Learn Fresh are proud to deliver NBA Math Hoops, presented by Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans, to students and educators throughout Ohio. NBA Math Hoops ties math education to the game of basketball and the current statistics of the NBA/WNBA’s biggest stars. The program is centered around a board game, mobile app and 12-lesson curriculum that is tied to the Common Core State Standards for mathematics and 21st Century Learning Skills. Participants use the program regularly in the classroom and after-school programs and take part in special team-sponsored events including a Tip-off Clinic for educators and State Championship for outstanding students. Each year, one student from Ohio is also selected to participate in the NBA Math Hoops National Championship.

The program includes over 100 sites and partners in the region, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland and Lorain County, Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Columbus After-School All-Stars, Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority, Ohio Afterschool Network, Open Doors Academy and more. Nationally, over 30,000 students participate in the program, showing consistent mathematical and social-emotional gains on an annual study analyzed by the American Institutes for Research.