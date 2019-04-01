Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Jr. Wheelchair Cavs Update

April 1, 2019
Cavs.com
Posted: Apr 01, 2019

The Jr. Wheelchair Cavs finished 6th overall at the NWBA Junior Division National Tournament this past weekend in New Lennox, IL. In their opening game they knocked off the #5 ranked Jr. Seattle Sonics 50-48. Evan Heller hit the game winning shot with 1.2 seconds left. In their second game they lost 67-47 to the #4 ranked Blaze Sports Jr. Hawks. The Jr. Cavs quickly bounced back beating the #8 ranked Chicago Sky Hawks 49-40. In their final game of the season the team lost to Cincinnati 55-40. The Jr. Wheelchair Cavs finished the year with a record of 20-8. What an incredible season!

Tags
Cavaliers, community, Jr. Wheelchair Cavs

Related Content

Cavaliers

community

Jr. Wheelchair Cavs

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter