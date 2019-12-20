Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Rookie and Legends Provide Holiday Dinners for Families

December 19, 2019
2019 Holiday Giveaway
Jimmy Longo/Cavs.com

The celebration of the Cavaliers 50th Season has highlighted the history of the team and the men who laid the foundation for those who play today. It has connected the past with the present. On Thursday, the past and the present came together to help the community they have all called home.

Community
Read to Achieve

Photos:

View snapshots from the event.

Cavs rookie guard Darius Garland joined Legends Larry Nance, Sr., Jim Chones and Barry Clemens to provide a holiday meal for 200 Cleveland-area families.

The current and past players were at Thurgood Marshall Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood to hand out hams and side dishes to the families. Each family received everything needed for a full holiday meal to take home with them.

The holiday dinner giveaway was part of the annual Cavaliers Season of Giving.

