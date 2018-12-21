Cavs Provide Holiday Dinner to 200 Families

Two hundred Cleveland-area families will be able to enjoy a delicious holiday dinner thanks to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Thursday, members of the Cavalier Girls and Scream Team joined Moondog and volunteers from the Cavs front office to hand out the makings of a full holiday dinner to 200 local families preselected by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland. The families came from across the Cleveland area and the 14 Boys & Girls Clubs locations.

The Wine & Gold entertainers gathered at the Broadway location of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland to distribute 200 turkeys, 200 bags of side dishes and 200 pumpkin pies to the families. Family members young and old passed through to collect their holiday fixings, which included everything from mashed potatoes to stuffing. They also had the opportunity to mingle with the Cavs entertainment squads and mascot.

There were smiles on the faces of the dancers and mascots as well as the families as everyone prepared for a happier holiday.

The Cavs Holiday Turkey Giveaway marked the conclusion of the annual Cavaliers Season of Giving. Over the past month, the Cavs surprised shoppers at Giant Eagle, served dinner to families with Project ACT, visited pediatric patients and their families at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, hosted a toy drive at home games and hosted a holiday outing for local kids.