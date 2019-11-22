November Head of the Class and All-Star Kids Winners Announced

Education is one of the pillars of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ community efforts and as part of that, the organization recognizes exemplary teachers and students throughout Northeast Ohio. Each month during the regular season, the Cavs select one teacher and one student to receive the team’s Head of the Class and All-Star Kids awards, respectively.

Head of the Class recognizes teachers in Northeast Ohio that make a difference in their students’ lives both inside and outside of the classroom. November’s winner was Lori Gonzalez, a second grade teacher at Vermilion Elementary School in Vermilion, where she is known for having a great sense of humor that makes her classroom fun. Ms. Gonzalez sets high expectations for all students and individualizes activities to allow students to meet their goals. She also volunteers at the high school’s volleyball games and other school-sponsored activities.

Ms. Gonzalez was treated to a school visit from Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad and mascot Sir C.C., who presented her with a $500.00 donation to use towards her classroom. Ms. Gonzalez also received tickets and passes for complimentary food and beverage in the Westfield Champions Club to the November 14th Cavs game, where she was honored at center court.

All-Star Kids recognizes students who set a positive example for their peers. November’s winner was Ariyan Battle, a ninth grader at Cleveland School of Science & Medicine, where she shows tremendous leadership qualities by always being willing to help not only her peers but staff members as well. She always has a smile on her face while also showing persistence and determination.

Ahmaad and Sir C.C. surprised Ariyan at school to present her with tickets and passes for complimentary food and beverage in the Westfield Champions Club to the Cavs game on November 3rd, where she was honored at center court. She will also receive a pizza party for her class at a later date.

